MDOT: Somerset County Resurfacing Project on Mt. Vernon Road/MD 362 Beginning this Week

Drivers on Mount Vernon Road/MD 362 in Somerset County should expect single-lane closures Mondays through Saturdays into late December as MDOT begins a resurfacing project this week near Princess Anne. This work will be done from 7am to 5pm between Crisfield Lane and Fitzbound Road. MDOT officials advise drivers to plan extra travel time during the pavement improvement project.

Additional information from MDOT:

The State Highway Administration’s contractor, George and Lynch, Inc. of Dover, DE, will use arrow boards, cones, and flaggers to safely guide motorists through the work zone.