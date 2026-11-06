Delaware E-ZPass Website Currently Offline

Delaware E-ZPass is currently experiencing a system interruption affecting their website, ezpassde.com.

TransCore, DelDOT’s third-party vendor responsible for operating the system and providing security services, alerted DelDOT that its security systems detected activity that indicated a potential threat. Out of an abundance of caution, they took the site offline. The security of the system is currently being evaluated to ensure that they are protected against any known threats before restoring the system to full operation. They appreciate customers’ patience as the work to resolve this issue and will provide an update when the system has been restored. If you have general questions or inquiries about the Delaware E-ZPass system, call 888- 397-2773 or 302-678-7000.