UPDATED: Seaford Voters Send Both Incumbents Back to City Council

UPDATED – 04/18/21: Seaford voters have sent both incumbents back to the city council. James King was the top vote-getter with 169 votes, Orlando Holland received 166. Scott Pickinpaugh won 128 votes and Jeffrey Benson, Junior grabbed 124 votes. City officials say only 47 absentee ballots were cast of the 316 total ballots.

Seaford voters head to the polls Saturday to elect two to the city council. Incumbents Orlando Holland and James King are challenged by Jeffrey Benson, Junior and Scott Pickinpaugh. Each seat is for a three-year term. The polls are open at City Hall from 7am to 3pm.