Monday we had small craft advisories up, but since we were getting tired of them the Weather Gods decided to create a Storm Warning for Wednesday through Thanksgiving Day and it looks like Friday as well. Not only is the climate changing, but it is also changing for the worst.

At Rick’s Bait and Tackle on Long Neck the report was a few slot stripers caught from the fishing pier at Massey’s Landing on bucktails, live eels and Storm lures. Some tog were taken there as well on sand fleas and green crabs.

Steve at Smith Bait in Leipsic said slot striped bass have been caught at the Crossledge and Ship John Light on bucktails, paddletails and by trolling Stretch 25s.

Patty at Captain Bones in Odessa said white perch and catfish were caught on bloodworms and bunker.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report