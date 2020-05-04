UD President & Others Volunteer Portion of Salaries to Preserve Workforce

Recognizing that sacrifices are required across the University, President Assanis shared that he and other administrators will be voluntarily forgoing portions of their salaries. He made the announcement this afternoon in a letter sent to faculty and staff.

The President, Provost and Executive Vice President will be taking 10% cuts in their salaries for Fiscal Year 2021. In addition, all members of the UD senior leadership team, including all vice presidents, deputy and vice provosts, deans, chief investment officer, executive director of campus and public safety, chief of police, athletic director and football and men’s and women’s basketball coaches, have volunteered to take salary cuts of 5%. Dr. Assanis expressed gratitude to these members of the senior leadership team for their personal sacrifice and display of commitment to our University.

In addition, effective July 1, 2020, the salary base for all UD employees will remain frozen for Fiscal Year 2021, with no annual merit increases.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL LETTER