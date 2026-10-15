AAA Reminds Drivers to Move Over for Roadside Safety

AAA and other traffic safety partners are recognizing National Move Over Day on Saturday, October 17th, urging drivers to slow down or move over for roadside workers and stopped vehicles. From 2019 through 2023, more than 2,100 people nationwide were struck and killed while working or stranded along roadways. Delaware expanded its Move Over Law in June 2023 to cover stationary vehicles displaying warning signals, including hazard lights and flares. Drivers must change lanes when safe or slow down and pass cautiously. AAA research found that while more than 90% of surveyed drivers reported moving over or slowing down when passing a disabled vehicle, tow truck or police car, previous AAA FTS research found that only 64% of vehicles subject to Slow Down, Move Over laws were observed changing lanes and/or reducing speed; 36% did neither. AAA urges drivers to stay alert, slow down early and give roadside workers and stranded motorists extra space.