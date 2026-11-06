Caroline County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Dover Man for Child Neglect & DUI

November 6, 2026/Mari Lou

On Wednesday, Caroline County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the area of Marydel and Lepore Roads west of Marydel for a vehicle blocking the roadway – with an unconscious driver. Deputies contacted the driver, 40 year old Steven Hickman of Dover – and also found his two children inside the vehicle. Deputies observed signs of impairment, but Hickman refused to comply with orders for standardized field sobriety tests – and tried to run from the scene – with the children still in the vehicle.

Hickman was arrested and complained of chest pains – he was taken to an Easton hospital for evaluation.  Upon his release he was charged with the following offenses: 

  • Child Neglect (2 counts)  
  • Resisting/Interfering with Arrest  
  • Obstruction and Hindering  
  • Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol  
  • Driving While Impaired by Alcohol  
  • Driving on a Suspended Out-of-State License  
  • Driving Without a Required License  
  • Attempting to Elude a Uniformed Police Officer  
  • Attempting to Elude Police in an Official Police Vehicle 
  • Standing Vehicle Obstructing the Roadway  

 Hickman was brought before a District Court Commissioner and ordered held without bond.

 

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