Caroline County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Dover Man for Child Neglect & DUI

On Wednesday, Caroline County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the area of Marydel and Lepore Roads west of Marydel for a vehicle blocking the roadway – with an unconscious driver. Deputies contacted the driver, 40 year old Steven Hickman of Dover – and also found his two children inside the vehicle. Deputies observed signs of impairment, but Hickman refused to comply with orders for standardized field sobriety tests – and tried to run from the scene – with the children still in the vehicle.

Hickman was arrested and complained of chest pains – he was taken to an Easton hospital for evaluation. Upon his release he was charged with the following offenses:

Child Neglect (2 counts)

Resisting/Interfering with Arrest

Obstruction and Hindering

Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol

Driving While Impaired by Alcohol

Driving on a Suspended Out-of-State License

Driving Without a Required License

Attempting to Elude a Uniformed Police Officer

Attempting to Elude Police in an Official Police Vehicle

Standing Vehicle Obstructing the Roadway

Hickman was brought before a District Court Commissioner and ordered held without bond.