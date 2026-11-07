Delaware House Republican Caucus Selects Leadership for 154th General Assembly

The Delaware House Republican Caucus has selected its leaders for the 154th General Assembly. Representative Danny Short of Seaford, the most tenured member of the State House, was chosen as House Minority Leader. Representative Valerie Jones Giltner of Georgetown was selected a the House Minority Whip. This is her first leadership position with the caucus.

The House Democratic Caucus met Wednesday evening to select its leadership, choosing State Rep. Kerri Evelyn Harris as House Majority Leader and State Rep. Cyndie Romer as House Majority Whip.

Although the Speaker of the House must be elected by the full chamber, House Democrats used their 30-member supermajority to select State Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown to continue in that position. The full House will formally vote on the selection during the first day of the 2027 legislative session.