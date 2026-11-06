Easton Man Arrested for Malicious Destruction of Property

An Easton man has been arrested on multiple counts of malicious destruction of property. Easton Police say that just after 4am Friday officers saw potted plants, gourds and pumpkins smashed along the sidewalk and in the road on Harrison Street. While removing debris from the roadway – other damage was located – including a shattered window to the Avalon Theatre.

Using town security cameras police identified the suspect as 24 year old Nicolas Fluharty of Easton who was arrested during a traffic stop.

Fluharty is charged with 4 counts of malicious destruction of property and multiple traffic offenses.

If you believe your property was damaged during this incident – contact Easton Police.