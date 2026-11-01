CRIME PREVENTION TIP: PREVENT PORCH PACKAGE THEFT!

As the holiday season approaches, online shopping becomes convenient, but an unattended package on your porch can be an easy target for thieves. To help protect your deliveries, follow these simple precautions:

🔹 Track Your Deliveries: Use tracking notifications to know when your packages are expected to arrive. Also request a signature upon delivery.

🔹 Bring Packages Inside Promptly: Ask a family member, friend, or trusted neighbor to retrieve your deliveries if you’re away from home.

🔹 Choose a Secure Delivery Location: When available, request delivery to a side door, a covered area out of public view, a parcel locker, or another secure location.

🔹 Consider a Video Doorbell or Security Camera: Cameras may help deter theft and provide useful information if a theft occurs.

🔹 Require a Signature: For valuable items, consider choosing a delivery option that requires someone to be present.

🔹 Be a Good Neighbor: If you see suspicious activity, such as someone checking porches or taking packages that don’t belong to them, take note of the details and report it to police. Never put yourself in danger by confronting a suspected thief.

🔹 Report Package Theft: If your package is stolen, contact the delivery carrier and the seller, and report the incident to local law enforcement. Save any available tracking information, delivery confirmation, and video footage.

Look out for your neighbors, protect your deliveries, and help prevent porch package theft!

By taking these precautions, you can help protect your deliveries and ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday season.

Remember, if you do become a victim of porch theft, report it to police immediately. Together, we can make our community a safer place.