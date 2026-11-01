Salisbury Police Investigating Fatal Crash on Route 50

Salisbury Police were called for a vehicle crash on Route 50 at Hobbs Road just after midnight Saturday. Police found two SUVs with significant damage. Preliminary investigation shows a Kia was eastbound and turning onto Hobbs Road when it collided with a westbound Acura. Police say a passenger in the Kia, 64 year old Janice Gibbs was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, but later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The investigation is continuing and police ask anyone with information to contact Salisbury PD at 410-548-3165.