Six Injured in Shooting Incident in Newark Near UD Campus

Following last night’s shooting on Main Street in Newark, Reps. Mara Gorman and Cyndie Romer, whose districts include the University of Delaware campus, issued the following statement:

“We are heartbroken by the horrifying news of the shooting on Main Street late last night. Main Street is the heart of our community, and no one should ever have to fear for their safety while walking through our town.

“Our thoughts and hearts are with the six individuals injured, their loved ones, and everyone in our community who experienced this terrifying ordeal. We are incredibly grateful to the Newark Police Department, the University of Delaware Police, and our emergency medical responders who acted quickly on the scene.

“In our time serving our community, reducing gun violence and fighting for common-sense public safety measures has always been a deeply personal commitment. We can never accept gun violence as normal in our hometown.

“Anyone with information or video footage from the area of Main and Choate Streets is urged to reach out to the Newark Police Department at (302) 366-7100 ext. 3480.”