DE State Parks Offer Free Admission to Most State Parks Tuesday, November 3

On Tuesday, Delaware State Parks celebrates its 75th Anniversary by waiving most daily park entrance fees. In Kent and Sussex County – you can enjoy Cape Henlopen, Delaware Seashore, Fenwick Island, First State Heritage, Fort Dupont, Holts Landing, Killens Pond, Trap Pond State Parks. Also available to visit upstate – Alapocas Run, Auburn Valley, Brandywine Creek, Fox Point, White Clay Creek, Wilmington State Parks.

This waiver applies to park entrance fees only – other program and activity fees may apply. Schools are closed for Election Day – a perfect day to explore what Delaware’s Parks have to offer.

Fort Delaware State Park and Brandywine Zoo are not included in this – Fort Delaware is closed for the season.