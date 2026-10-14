Delaware Announces Rural Health Transformation Funding to Strengthen Physician Workforce`

As Kent and Sussex counties continue to grow with new housing developments and an influx of new residents and seasonal visitors, the need for accessible health care and enough physicians to meet that demand is increasing. Delaware is investing nearly $1.4 million in programs to recruit and retain doctors in the state’s rural communities. The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services announced $140,000 in educational awards for medical students and approximately $1.24 million in housing and relocation assistance for physicians in residency training. The funding is expected to support 63 awards. Recipients must commit to five years of practice in rural Delaware, with at least half of their practice serving rural communities. The programs are part of the state’s Rural Health Transformation Program.