Delaware Seeks Sponsors for the Child and Adult Care Food Program

The Delaware Department of Education is seeking sponsors for the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) regulates the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) managed locally by the Delaware Department of Education. Sponsors in CACFP can receive reimbursement for meals served in compliance with Program regulations at qualifying childcare centers, adult day care centers, emergency shelters, family day care homes, and afterschool programs. Sponsors may be reimbursed for up to two meals and one snack, or two snacks and one meal per participant daily. Participant eligibility is tied to income eligibility guidelines adjusted annually by the USDA. The current eligibility guidelines are as follows:

Additional Information from the Delaware Department of Education:

FOR USE BY CHILD AND ADULT CARE FOOD PROGRAM

INCOME ELIGIBILITY GUIDELINES

July 1, 2026 – June 30, 2027

Household Size Yearly Monthly Twice per Month Every two weeks Weekly 1 $29,526 $2,461 $1,231 $1,136 $568 2 $40,034 $3,337 $1,669 $1,540 $770 3 $50,542 $4,212 $2,106 $1,944 $972 4 $61,050 $5,088 $2,544 $2,349 $1,175 5 $71,558 $5,964 $2,982 $2,753 $1,377 6 $82,066 $6,839 $3,420 $3,157 $1,579 7 $92,574 $7,715 $3,858 $3,561 $1,781 8 $103,082 $8,591 $4,296 $3,965 $1,983 For each additional household member, add: $10,508 $876 $438 $405 $203