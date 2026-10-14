Delaware Seeks Sponsors for the Child and Adult Care Food Program
The Delaware Department of Education is seeking sponsors for the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) regulates the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) managed locally by the Delaware Department of Education. Sponsors in CACFP can receive reimbursement for meals served in compliance with Program regulations at qualifying childcare centers, adult day care centers, emergency shelters, family day care homes, and afterschool programs. Sponsors may be reimbursed for up to two meals and one snack, or two snacks and one meal per participant daily. Participant eligibility is tied to income eligibility guidelines adjusted annually by the USDA. The current eligibility guidelines are as follows:
Additional Information from the Delaware Department of Education:
FOR USE BY CHILD AND ADULT CARE FOOD PROGRAM
INCOME ELIGIBILITY GUIDELINES
July 1, 2026 – June 30, 2027
|
Household Size
|
Yearly
|
Monthly
|
Twice
per
Month
|
Every two weeks
|
Weekly
|
1
|
$29,526
|
$2,461
|
$1,231
|
$1,136
|
$568
|
2
|
$40,034
|
$3,337
|
$1,669
|
$1,540
|
$770
|
3
|
$50,542
|
$4,212
|
$2,106
|
$1,944
|
$972
|
4
|
$61,050
|
$5,088
|
$2,544
|
$2,349
|
$1,175
|
5
|
$71,558
|
$5,964
|
$2,982
|
$2,753
|
$1,377
|
6
|
$82,066
|
$6,839
|
$3,420
|
$3,157
|
$1,579
|
7
|
$92,574
|
$7,715
|
$3,858
|
$3,561
|
$1,781
|
8
|
$103,082
|
$8,591
|
$4,296
|
$3,965
|
$1,983
|
For each additional household member, add:
|
$10,508
|
$876
|
$438
|
$405
|
$203
Conversion Factors: Conversion is required if there are multiple income sources with more than one frequency. The participating agency must annualize all income by multiplying: Weekly income by 52; Bi-weekly income (received every two weeks) by 26; Semi-monthly income (received twice a month) by 24; Monthly income by 12