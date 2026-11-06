Public Meetings Set for Burton Neighborhood Infrastructure Projects in Lewes

The City of Lewes will hold two workshop meetings for residents and property owners along Burton, DuPont, Johnson and Paynter to review concept drawings, ask questions and provide feedback on this already approved infrastructure improvement project.

There will be a workshop on Tuesday, November 10 from 5 to 7pm for DuPont nd Paynter Avenues. The second workshop is Thursday, November 12 from 5 to 7pm for Burton and Johnson Avenues.

Both workshops will be held in the Bonnie Osler Meeting Room at the Rollins Community Center on Adams Avenue. Both meetings will be recorded and streamed on Zoom – but will NOT be interactive online.

Additional information from the City of Lewes:

To join the Zoom meeting:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/ 83857485538?pwd= 5pvMjGFLaAgHj75eS5G3rG7bgh44cy .1

Webinar ID: 838 5748 5538

Passcode: 570420

Visit ci.lewes.de.us/Burton to review the proposed concept drawings for Burton, DuPont, Johnson, and Paynter Avenues.

This will be discussed by the Mayor and Council at their November 18th workshop meeting.