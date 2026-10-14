Dover Police and Partner Agencies Arrest 14 During Downtown Operation
October 14, 2026/
Dover police arrested 14 people during a downtown enforcement operation on Tuesday, October 13th, targeting ongoing criminal activity and quality-of-life concerns. The operation, conducted with assistance from state and federal agencies, focused on South New Street and South Governors Avenue near Reed Street. Charges included trespassing, drug dealing, conspiracy and possession of a controlled substance. All arrests were made without incident.