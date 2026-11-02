Early Monday Fire Destroys Willards Home

The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that destroyed a Willards home early Monday morning. Willards firefighters were called to Massey Crossing Road just after 12:30am after a passerby spotted the fire. Crews found a wood-framed, two story singe-family home on fire.

It took firefighters nearly an hour to bring the blaze under control – the cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

Firefighters were on the scene for over two hours. Damage is estimated at $100,000.