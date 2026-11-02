UPDATED: Additional Charges Against Seaford Paraprofessional Arrested for Child Abuse

UPDATED – 11/02/26 – Additional charges have been filed against a 20 year old paraprofessional from West Seaford Elementary School who was initially arrested on October 23 on charges of child sexual abuse. Seaford Police say 20 year old Christopher Sarabia is charged with three additional counts of sexual abuse of a child by someone in a position of trust along with three counts of dangerous crime against a minor under 14.

Sarabia remains committed to the Department of Corrections on an additional $210,000 cash bail. The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with knowledge or information about incident involving Sarabia related to West Seaford Elementary School or not – to contact Seaford Police at 302-629-6648.

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ORIGINAL STORY – 10/24/26 – The Seaford School District posted in Facebook that a paraprofessional from West Seaford Elementary School has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct. District officials say this employee has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation by Seaford Police. Police say the 20 year old man is charged with 2 counts of sexual abuse of a child by a someone in a position of trust – a felony. He is being held at the DOC in default of a $20,000 cash bail. Seaford Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-629-6648 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.