DE Early Voting Ends; General Election Tuesday, Municipal Elections in Ocean City and Federalsburg

Early voting in Delaware over much of the weekend saw over 17,000 voters head to the polls statewide. A total of 145,712 Delawareans have voted early or absentee – nearly 18% of all registered voters in the First State as of October 1st, however the early voting polls were still open when this last survey was taken – at 3:21pm on Sunday – the polls closed at 7pm.

There is no early voting today – and Tuesday is the General Election. Anyone who is a registered voter and has not yet cast a ballot by early voting or absentee should go to the polls from 7am to 8pm. You go to your regularly assigned polling location – not where early voting took place. Voters in Delaware or Maryland needing information on your polling location, sample ballot or other information – you’ll find help at the Talk of Delmarva.com

Voters who are registered to vote in the Town of Ocean City and Town of Federalsburg – you also have a municipal election on Tuesday. In Ocean City, registered voters are able to vote in both elections at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center, 4001 Coastal Highway, on Tuesday, November 3, 2026 , from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Municipal Election will be held in Hall A; the Gubernatorial Election will be held in Hall B. Voters must sign in at both the municipal and the federal/state registration desks that day.

Voters in Federalsburg vote at Town Hall for the municipal election from 7am to 7pm. For the General Election voters will go to the Federalsburg Fire Hall – polls open there from 7am to 8pm.