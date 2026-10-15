Gas Prices Holding Near Steady as Crude Oil Remains High

Gas prices aren’t budging much as crude oil prices remain high, once again nearing $100 per barrel. AAA reports that the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is down a couple of cents from last week at $4.33. The national average has stayed above $4 per gallon since late July and is currently more than a dollar higher than it was this time last year. The fall months typically bring lower gas prices, but volatility in the oil market has led to seasonal record highs this year. The Delaware gas price average is $4.16 today, down 3 cents in the last week and $1.20 higher than one year ago. The South Jersey gas price average is $4.22 today, up 2 cents in the last week and up $1.27 compared to one year ago. Diesel continues to sit at or near record high prices across the country. Across the region, diesel is at $6.55 in Pennsylvania, $6.31 in New Jersey and $6.28 in Delaware.

Additional Information from AAA:

In Pennsylvania, the gas average is $4.45 today, up one cent in the last week and up $1.21 from one year ago. The Philadelphia 5-county gas price average is $4.41 per gallon, up 3 cents from last week and up $1.20 from one year ago. The South Jersey gas price average is $4.22 today, up 2 cents in the last week and up $1.27 compared to one year ago. The Delaware gas price average is $4.16 today, down 3 cents in the last week and $1.20 higher than one year ago. Diesel continues to sit at or near record high prices across the country. Across the region, diesel is at $6.55 in Pennsylvania, $6.31 in New Jersey and $6.28 in Delaware.

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station went down one cent this past week to 41 cents.

CURRENT AND PAST GAS PRICE AVERAGES

Regular Unleaded Gasoline (*indicates record high)

10/15/26 Week Ago Year Ago National $4.33 $4.36 $3.06 Pennsylvania $4.45 $4.44 $3.24 Philadelphia (5-county) $4.41 $4.38 $3.21 South Jersey $4.22 $4.20 $2.95 Delaware $4.16 $4.19 $2.96 Crude Oil $95.09 per barrel (10/14/26) $91.49 per barrel (10/08/26) $58.27per barrel (10/15/25)

CURRENT EV COST AVERAGES

Per kWh of electricity at an L2 commercial charging station

10/15/26 Week Ago National $0.41 $0.41 Pennsylvania $0.42 $0.42 Delaware $0.38 $0.38

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased last week from 8.76 million barrels per day to 8.40 million. Total domestic gasoline supply increased from 204.7 million barrels to 208.3 million. Gasoline production decreased from 9.34 million barrels per day to 9.23 million barrels.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose 95 cents to settle at $95.09 per barrel. The EIA reports that U.S. crude oil inventories decreased 8.6 million barrels to 415.6 million barrels, 3% below the five-year average.

The Weekend

“Drivers are seeing some continued relief at the pump following September’s record-high prices, although the decline has slowed over the past week,” said Jana Tidwell, spokesperson for AAA Club Alliance. “Unfortunately, with crude oil prices once again nearing $100 per barrel, fuel costs remain unusually high for this time of year, and drivers shouldn’t count on significant relief just yet.”

AAA has a variety of resources to help motorists save on fuel: