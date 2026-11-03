It’s Election Day!

2:30pm – Over 130,700 Delawareans have turned out to vote on this Election Day. According to their website, the Department of Elections has seen over 82,200 recorded check-ins in New Castle County, over 30,600 in Sussex County and over 17,800 in Kent County. Including the 9 days of early and absentee voting – by 2pm today – a total of 260,39 check-ins have been recorded – although Kent County’s numbers aren’t showing as updated since noon. The busiest hour for voting was 10 this morning.

The polls are open in Delaware – and Maryland – until 8pm – and anyone who is in line waiting to vote at 8pm will be allowed to vote. Anyone with an outstanding absentee ballot in Delaware must have it returned by the close of polls at 8pm.