Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse to Celebrate 100 Years of Service; Anniversary Cruise Postponed

Happy 100th birthday to the Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse! The lighthouse was first put into service on November 15, 1926. It has been under restoration since the early 2000s but a 100th Anniversary Cruise has been postponed till June 27th of next year because of restrictions place on the Delaware River and Bay Lighthouse Foundation by the US Army Corps of Engineers and concerns over the potential failure of the breakwater and discussions of relocating the Harbor of Refuge Light to land. Moving the structure to land would ensure its survival – and make it accessible to the public for tours and other educational activities.

Tickets for the Anniversary Cruise will go on sale next spring.

To become a member of the Foundation or to support its efforts to preserve the Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse, please go to https://delawarebaylights. org/ or contact Dr. Ron Parks drparks@comcast.net.