Caroline County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Morning Crash

A Marydel, Maryland man is dead after a vehicle crash around 7am Tuesday in Goldsboro. Deputies from the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office were called to Union and Davis Roads – investigation shows that the driver of a Honda was southbound on Davis Road and failed to stop for a posted stop sign and was struck on the drivers side by a pickup truck on Union Road. It’s believed fog and reduced visibility may have been factors in the crash.

The 21 year old driver of the Honda from Marydel was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. The occupants in the pickup declined medical treatment.

The investigation is continuing – anyone with information should contact the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office at 410-479-2515.