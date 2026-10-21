Maryland Reports 71% Drop in Stolen EBT Benefit Reimbursements

Maryland reports a significant reduction of benefit theft. State officials say reimbursements for stolen food and cash assistance benefits fell 71% during the first three months of the state’s transition to chip-and-tap EBT cards, compared with the same period last year. The state Department of Human Services reports reimbursements dropped from about $3.14 million to $898,000 between July and September, resulting in approximately $2.2 million in savings. The number of theft claims also decreased 65%. The new cards are designed to make benefit theft through card skimming more difficult. Officials are urging recipients to activate their new cards and establish a new PIN to avoid disruptions.

