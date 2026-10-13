MSP Looking for Wicomico County Man Wanted for First-Degree Assault & Sexual Offenses in Caroline County

Maryland State Police need your help to locate a wanted Wicomico County man after a reported assault in Caroline County in August. Police are looking for 27 year old Kenneth Swift, Junior of Wicomico County. There is an active arrest warrant for 1st degree assault and related sexual offenses after an incident on August 24th on Riverwalk Terrace in Federalsburg. Investigators learned that Swift allegedly physically and sexually assaulted a woman before leaving the area.

If you have information on Swift’s whereabouts, contact the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division – Eastern Region – 410-822-3101. Callers can also call/text 667-512-1881 or email jamesm.hicks@maryland.gov.

providing information will remain anonymous.