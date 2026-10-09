Ocean View Post Office: USPS Considering Leasing Property Rather than Rebuild

The United States Postal Service is now considering looking for property in the Ocean View area to lease – rather than construct a new facility on the existing property on Atlantic Avenue. The Ocean View Post Office has been closed for over a year after problems with the current site were identified in 2025. At the time the facility was closed for emergency repairs which never happened. Then the community was told a full rebuild was needed which would begin next spring.

The Delaware Congressional Delegation says that Ocean View residents deserve what the Delegation asked for – a permanent solution, a clear timeline and regular, transparent communication about how the USPS intends to get there.

Additional information from the Delaware Congressional Delegation:

U.S. Senators Chris Coons and Lisa Blunt Rochester and U.S. Representative Sarah McBride (all D-Del.) today announced that they have received a formal response from the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) regarding the continued closure and future of the Ocean View Post Office.

The response follows a letter from the delegation to Postmaster General David Steiner demanding greater transparency, a clear timeline, improved interim services, and a permanent solution for Ocean View residents who have been without a fully functioning local Post Office for more than a year.

In its latest response to the delegation, however, USPS said additional engineering concerns prompted officials to further evaluate their plans. USPS is now conducting a search for existing properties in the Ocean View community to determine whether leasing a new location would be preferable to constructing a new facility on the existing property.

“For more than a year, the people of Ocean View have dealt with changing plans and far too much uncertainty about the future of their Post Office,” said Senators Coons and Blunt Rochester and Congresswoman McBride. “We appreciate that USPS is seriously analyzing every option to restore full postal service to Ocean View, however that looks. But residents still deserve what we asked for in our letter: a permanent solution, a clear timeline, and regular, transparent communication about how USPS intends to get there. We will continue pressing USPS until Ocean View has the reliable, fully functioning Post Office this community deserves.”

USPS also addressed concerns raised by the delegation regarding interim postal services. The agency said it is preparing to replace the existing collection box at 220 Atlantic Avenue with a larger collection box, though the 11 a.m. pickup time will remain unchanged. USPS had previously announced in April that the larger box would be installed by May 30. The agency acknowledged the delay and said it expects the new box to be installed soon.

While the Ocean View facility remains closed, retail and Post Office Box services continue to operate through the Bethany Beach Post Office, just over two-and-a-half miles away, while carrier delivery continues through the Sussex County Carrier Annex in Frankford.

The delegation had also requested an in-person meeting with Postmaster General Steiner. USPS indicated that it is willing to meet with the delegation and committed to contacting congressional staff when it has a substantive update regarding the facility search. The delegation will continue working with USPS, state and local officials, and Ocean View residents to press for a timely permanent solution and ensure the community is kept informed as the process moves forward.