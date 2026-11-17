Statement from MD AG Brown on Supreme Court Decision Leaving Gun Safety Protections in Place in Maryland
The US Supreme Court has declined to review a challenge to Maryland laws (Novotny v. Moore) that prohibit carrying firearms in designated sensitive places. That includes public demonstrations, mass transit, healthcare facilities, places that serve alcohol and state parks and forests. The decision by SCOTUS leaves in place a ruling by the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit that upholds Maryland’s restrictions on carrying firearms in those locations.
Statement from Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown on the US Supreme Court Decision Leaving Critical Gun Safety Protections in Place in Maryland:
“Marylanders should never have to choose between participating in everyday life and feeling safe from gun violence. Maryland’s sensitive places laws keep firearms out of hospitals, public transit, and State parks, where children and families gather, work, and play. Yesterday’s decision is a clear victory for public safety in our State. Commonsense gun laws save lives, and my Office will continue to defend them.”