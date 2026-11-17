The US Supreme Court has declined to review a challenge to Maryland laws (Novotny v. Moore) that prohibit carrying firearms in designated sensitive places. That includes public demonstrations, mass transit, healthcare facilities, places that serve alcohol and state parks and forests. The decision by SCOTUS leaves in place a ruling by the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit that upholds Maryland’s restrictions on carrying firearms in those locations.

Statement from Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown on the US Supreme Court Decision Leaving Critical Gun Safety Protections in Place in Maryland: