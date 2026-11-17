Sussex County Council learned that former Sussex County Councilman Vance Phillips passed on November 9th. He was traveling to the Yucatan where he often wintered. Phillips, who is the uncle to Councilman Matt Lloyd, served on the County Council for 16 years- from 1999 to 2014. Phillips was a farmer and expanded his family farm to specialize in raising watermelons.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 22 – visitation is from noon to 2pm at Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home in Laurel. A funeral service will follow at 2pm. Interment will be private. Phillips was 64.