Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/06/26

Monday brought lots of sunshine, that was better than all the rain on Sunday, but the fishing didn’t improve. There was a small craft advisory up all day, and it looks like Wednesday before things settle out and the boats can once again tackle ocean structure.

Dan at Dan’s Tackle said he didn’t have anything to report because he didn’t see anyone that had been fishing at Broadkill Beach or the Broadkill River.

Aaron from Lewes Harbour Marina noted the small craft advisory kept the small craft and the large craft at their docks on Monday. Some may venture out to Delaware Bay on Tuesday.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported triggerfish were caught from Indian River Inlet on Monday. Sand fleas and crab baits were used.

Rick’s said tog were caught from Massey’s pier.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.