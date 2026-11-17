Monday was another lost day as far as fishing in the ocean or Delaware Bay was concerned. The wind was northwest at 10 to 15, and the waves were 2 to 3 feet. I was out and about in the afternoon, and the cold wind seemed stronger than 10 to 15 knots.

There is good news as the wind is forecast to shift to the west southwest and drop out to 5 to 10 knots and the seas are supposed to lay out to 1-foot or less for the rest of the week. We can only hope this comes true.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle had the only fishing report. Tog were caught out of Indian River Inlet on sand fleas and green crabs. Only skates and dog sharks were caught from the surf. Big stripers are calling my name.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report