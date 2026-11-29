If you stuck your head out the door on Saturday you already know the fishing report. Those northwest to west winds of 20 to 25 with gusts to 30 knots and seas of 5 to 7 feet made any idea of fishing impossible. Now the weather does look better for Sunday with west winds of 5 to 10 knots and 2 to 3-foot seas. The question remains, will the sea bass bite after getting tossed around for several days by rough seas? Only time will tell.

I have a reservation on the Angler out of Ocean City, Maryland in December and this time I plan to target porgies unless I see a change in the sea bass situation. I am going with smaller hooks and Fishbites bloodworms just to offer something different.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report