Wicomico County Council Overrides County Executive’s Veto Of Emergency Nursing Home Legislation

The Wicomico County Council voted to override County Executive Julie Giordano’s veto of Emergency Legislative Bill No. 2026-11 – the Wicomico County Nursing Home Act. The Council met during a special legislative session on Tuesday morning – the override vote was 6 to 0 with Councilman James Winn absent.

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The Council originally adopted the bill by a 6–1 vote on September 15, 2026 after hearing concerns from employees, residents’ families, and community members.

The legislation establishes a Nursing Home Commission to provide independent oversight of nursing home facilities, review concerns and complaints, and submit its findings and recommendations to the County Executive and County Council. The new commission will be comprised of a cross section of professionals and stake holders, including a resident or family advocate.

During recent Council meetings, Council members learned of multiple public and staff concerns regarding staff departures (totaling 20 staff members to date), employee morale, lack of communication, and the negative impact to resident care. The Council fully acknowledges that there are contrasting opinions regarding the conditions as well as root causes for the apparent changes at the facility. The Council, however, believes these uncharacteristic circumstances deserve prompt and objective scrutiny. This legislation would allow for the appointment of a commission which could provide a clear process for gathering information, reviewing concerns, and making the objective recommendations necessary for any improvements.

The bill was presented to the County Executive on September 16, 2026. Under Charter Section 411, the Executive had up to 21 calendar days to return the bill to the Council with either approval or a veto. The veto was hand delivered on the 20th calendar day, immediately after the council adjourned their October 6th legislative session, thereby eliminating the opportunity for any legislative action at said meeting.

The Council’s first priority is to create more effective oversight and the veto override of this legislation addresses such by establishing a commission of professional experts who can present an objective, quantifiable understanding of the exact condition of all operations within the nursing home. The legislation also establishes additional oversight by having the commission report to both branches of government.

The Council feels a commission reporting only to the Executive Branch could be subject to the whims of only the Executive and, therefore, creating restrictions on true oversight and transparency. With shared oversight, incorporating both the Executive and Legislative branches, there will be an additional body of seven council members – who hold their legislative meetings in public – to ensure a broader perspective of accountability, understanding and transparency.

President Cannon stated, “By broadening existing oversight to both the Executive and Council, we are creating a greater level of transparency and objectivity, which is especially critical in regard to the nature of caring for our most vulnerable citizens – the Wicomico Nursing Home residents.”

The Wicomico Nursing Home is considered by residents as their “home”. They depend on others to provide reliable, compassionate care. Their families deserve answers, and employees deserve to have their concerns heard and addressed. The Council believes it is incumbent for all County leadership to work cooperatively to address these issues promptly and keep the well-being of residents at the center of every decision.

The well-being, safety, and dignity of our residents must take precedence over political considerations or aspirations. The Wicomico County Council remains committed to protecting residents, supporting employees, and strengthening oversight of the Wicomico Nursing Home.