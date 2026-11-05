DelDOT Urges Drivers to Protect Crash Responders
November 5, 2026/
DelDOT is observing National Crash Responder Safety Week, with Governor Matt Meyer issuing a proclamation urging motorists to protect emergency and transportation workers. This year’s theme is “Slow Down, Move Over. Lives are on the Line!” Drivers are reminded to slow down, move over when approaching emergency vehicles, and remain alert around crash scenes. DelDOT reports more than 27,000 crashes occurred on Delaware roads in 2025, highlighting the importance of protecting those who respond to roadway incidents.
Additional Information from DelDOT:
The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) began
commemorating Crash Responder Safety Week (CRSW) in 2016. This
year’s national theme is “Slow Down, Move Over. Lives are on the
Line!” serving as a vital reminder to all motorists of the hazards faced
by law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical services (EMS),
transportation workers, tow truck operators, and public works
personnel who put their lives on the line every day to clear traffic
incidents.
commemorating Crash Responder Safety Week (CRSW) in 2016. This
year’s national theme is “Slow Down, Move Over. Lives are on the
Line!” serving as a vital reminder to all motorists of the hazards faced
by law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical services (EMS),
transportation workers, tow truck operators, and public works
personnel who put their lives on the line every day to clear traffic
incidents.