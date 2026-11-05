DelDOT Urges Drivers to Protect Crash Responders

DelDOT is observing National Crash Responder Safety Week, with Governor Matt Meyer issuing a proclamation urging motorists to protect emergency and transportation workers. This year’s theme is “Slow Down, Move Over. Lives are on the Line!” Drivers are reminded to slow down, move over when approaching emergency vehicles, and remain alert around crash scenes. DelDOT reports more than 27,000 crashes occurred on Delaware roads in 2025, highlighting the importance of protecting those who respond to roadway incidents.



Additional Information from DelDOT: