Cambridge, MD Police Investigating Armed Robbery

Cambridge Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred outside Mercado Latino on Cedar Street on November 3rd. Police say around 6:42 p.m., two individuals approached a vehicle parked along Perimore Street, pointed a handgun at a woman inside, and stole her purse and belongings. They fled on foot. Investigators are also looking into a possible similar incident about a week earlier in which a woman was reportedly pistol-whipped by two men matching the suspects’ description. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambridge Police at 410-228-3333.