3800 Pounds of Trash Removed from Shorelines, Wetlands & Waterways During Delaware Coastal Cleanup

Over 1200 volunteers picked up over 3800 pounds of trash from Delaware shorelines, wetlands and waterways in mid-September. DNREC officials say volunteers picked up about 21,000 individual items – with cigarette butts, food wrappers and bottle caps the top three items collected. Other larger items were also picked up – including construction materials and a grill.

What a difference a week makes – the following weekend was the nor’easter which flooded many of the beaches – and left behind a new wave of debris including pier pilings, more construction materials, signs and fencing. However, thousands of pieces of litter had already been removed from beaches, wetlands and waterways before storm surge and flooding could carry them farther into the coastal environment.

DNREC will update the coastal cleanup webpage with a results dashboard, information about next year’s cleanup date and volunteer sign-up when details are available.

Additional information from DNREC:

The data collected by volunteers helps show what’s washing up on Delaware’s shores and have informed state efforts to reduce litter. All data are also sent to the International Ocean Conservancy’s Coastal Cleanup database so Delaware results contribute to global trends and help solutions for cleaner oceans and waterways.

DNREC emphasizes that keeping beaches and waterways clean is a year-round effort. Simple actions make a big difference: carry out what you bring in, pick up litter around your neighborhood, bring gloves and a trash bag on outdoor outings, and recycle properly. Visit the de.gov/recycling webpage for guidance on what can be recycled in Delaware.