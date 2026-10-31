Daylight Saving Time Ends at 2am Sunday – Set Clocks BACK 1 Hour

Remember to set your clocks back one hour when you go to bed Saturday night – or at 2 Sunday morning – as we return to Standard Time. As Daylight Saving time comes to an end – we gain an extra hour of sleep. Also the Maryland and Delaware State Fire Marshals remind you to check your smoke alarms when you change your clocks. This is an ideal time to test your alarms, check their age and replace batteries in units with replaceable batteries. Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms should be replaced after 10 years. If your smoke or carbon monoxide alarm uses a 9-volt battery – you should change it to the newer 10-year sealed lithium battery models, which will last until the entire unit needs to be replaced.

Additional information:

Along with working smoke alarms and CO alarms, having and practicing a home escape plan is another critical step in preventing injury or death. Families should identify at least two ways out of every room and practice their plan together – when an emergency happens, there’s no time to figure out what to do.

Officials also remind everyone to keep bedroom doors closed while sleeping. A closed door can block smoke, heat, and toxic gases, allowing more time to escape or be rescued. If you escape from a fire, close doors behind you to slow the spread of flames and limit oxygen to the fire.