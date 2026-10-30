Early Voting is Finished in Maryland

October 30, 2026/Mari Lou

Early voting ended in Maryland on Thursday. According to the Maryland Department of Elections, 604,396 voters took advantage of voting early – just over 14% of eligible active voters. While Prince Georges County saw the highest number of voters turnout to vote early with 96,772 – that was only 15.5% of eligible voters in the county. Talbot County had nearly 24% of its voters cast an ballot early. Mail-in ballots must be received by 8pm on Tuesday, November 3rd – Election Day – regardless of if it was mailed, placed in a drop box location or taken to a polling location.

The numbers from the Mid and Lower Shore –

     COUNTY EARLY VOTES CAST PERCENT OF ELIGIBLE ACTIVE VOTERS
Caroline County 3098 13.55%
Dorchester County 3335 13.76%
Somerset County 1983 13.52%
Talbot County 6920 23.95%
Wicomico County 9635 14.33%
Worcester County 5102 11.46%

The polls will be open on Tuesday, November 3rd – Election Day – from 7am to 8pm.  Voters will cast their ballots at their regularly assigned polling location.  

CLICK HERE FOR EARLY VOTING BY COUNTY

CLICK HERE FOR EARLY VOTING BY PARTY

 

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