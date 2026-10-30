Early Voting is Finished in Maryland
Early voting ended in Maryland on Thursday. According to the Maryland Department of Elections, 604,396 voters took advantage of voting early – just over 14% of eligible active voters. While Prince Georges County saw the highest number of voters turnout to vote early with 96,772 – that was only 15.5% of eligible voters in the county. Talbot County had nearly 24% of its voters cast an ballot early. Mail-in ballots must be received by 8pm on Tuesday, November 3rd – Election Day – regardless of if it was mailed, placed in a drop box location or taken to a polling location.
The numbers from the Mid and Lower Shore –
|COUNTY
|EARLY VOTES CAST
|PERCENT OF ELIGIBLE ACTIVE VOTERS
|Caroline County
|3098
|13.55%
|Dorchester County
|3335
|13.76%
|Somerset County
|1983
|13.52%
|Talbot County
|6920
|23.95%
|Wicomico County
|9635
|14.33%
|Worcester County
|5102
|11.46%
The polls will be open on Tuesday, November 3rd – Election Day – from 7am to 8pm. Voters will cast their ballots at their regularly assigned polling location.
CLICK HERE FOR EARLY VOTING BY COUNTY
CLICK HERE FOR EARLY VOTING BY PARTY