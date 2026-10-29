Statewide Campaign Focuses on Suicide Loss Support and Mental Health Awareness

DJ’s Alliance has launched a statewide campaign called Delaware Goes Teal and Purple to support suicide loss survivors and raise awareness about mental health. The November initiative includes community activities, remembrance events and resources for families, schools and businesses. Events include International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day on November 21st and the organization’s Survivor Day Trot 5K in Dover on November 22nd. More information is available through DJ’s Alliance.

Additional Information from DJ’s Alliance:

The impact of suicide loss doesn’t end when the memorial services are

over, and DJ’s Alliance says neither should the support.

This November, DJ’s Alliance is challenging Delawareans to turn compassion into

action through Delaware Goes Teal & Purple, a statewide initiative honoring lives lost,

supporting suicide loss survivors and challenging stigma surrounding mental health and

suicide loss.

Under the theme “Stigma is out. Hope is in,” the campaign offers practical ways to

challenge stigma surrounding suicide, support people grieving a suicide loss, strengthen

community preparedness and honor the lives of those who have died.

The initiative builds toward International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, observed this

year on Saturday, Nov. 21, with opportunities for connection, remembrance and support

culminating in DJ’s Alliance’s third annual Survivor Day Trot 5K in Dover on Sunday,

Nov. 22.

“One day of recognition is important, but people affected by suicide loss need

understanding and support throughout the year,” DJ’s Alliance Founder and Executive

Director Jennifer Antonik said. “Delaware Goes Teal & Purple is about giving everyone a

way to make a difference whether they’ve lost someone, supported someone or

experienced a challenging time themselves. It’s about showing someone they matter

while challenging how we think about the systems that support us – and you don't need

special training, a large budget or an elaborate event to make that happen.”

Four weeks of community action

DJ’s Alliance has developed a free Delaware Goes Teal & Purple Community Action

Toolkit with activities, conversation prompts, checklists and resources for individuals,

families, workplaces, schools and community groups. The toolkit is available in both

English and Spanish.

Residents can participate by wearing teal and purple, sharing mental health and crisis

resources, checking in on someone who is grieving or honoring a loved one through a

photo, story or memory.

Businesses, schools, nonprofits and faith communities are encouraged to organize

activities, review mental health and suicide postvention policies, coordinate volunteer

projects or support survivor care packages. DJ’s Alliance is also inviting municipalities

and elected leaders to consider proclamations or resolutions formally recognizing

Delaware Goes Teal & Purple during November and International Survivors of Suicide

Loss Day.

"Sometimes the smallest gestures make the biggest difference. A conversation, a kind

word or simply knowing someone remembers can remind a survivor or someone going

through a crisis that they haven’t been forgotten and they’re not alone. That’s what we

hope Delaware Goes Teal & Purple will inspire,” DJ’s Alliance Board President Heather

Cruz-Hackett said.

The campaign is organized around four weekly themes, with community events and

opportunities to participate throughout the month:

 Nov. 1–7 | Words Matter: Challenge stigma through compassionate language

and meaningful conversations about suicide, grief and mental health. On

Thursday, Nov. 5, DJ’s Alliance will host a button-making party at Smyrna

Nutrition where volunteers can help create buttons for year-round outreach and

awareness activities. Volunteer hours are available.

 Nov. 8–14 | Be Prepared: Encourage families, employers, schools and

organizations to strengthen their plans, policies and support systems before a

crisis or loss occurs. On Tuesday, Nov. 10, DJ’s Alliance will host a Middletown

Chamber of Commerce mixer where attendees can learn about the organization,

write supportive letters and help prepare supplies for survivor care packages.

Donations of care package supplies are welcome.

 Nov. 15–21 | Remember. Connect. Stay.: Honor loved ones, create

opportunities for connection and remind suicide loss survivors they are not alone.

On Saturday, Nov. 21, International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, DJ’s Alliance

is planning a remembrance campfire to bring people together in honor of loved

ones lost to suicide. Additional details will be announced.

 Nov. 22–30 | One Moment at a Time: Encourage continued support, self-care

and meaningful action beyond November. The week begins with DJ’s Alliance’s

third annual Survivor Day Trot 5K in Dover on Sunday, Nov. 22. Delawareans are

invited to walk, run, volunteer or cheer, while businesses and organizations can

support the event through sponsorships and team participation.

DJ’s Alliance is seeking volunteers, event sponsors, in-kind donations, care package

supplies and community partners to support the campaign and its activities.

Participating individuals and organizations are encouraged to share their activities,

messages of support and remembrance throughout November using

#DelawareGoesTealAndPurple.

To access the free Community Action Toolkit, learn about upcoming events, explore

partnership and volunteer opportunities or offer financial and in-kind support, visit

DJsAlliance.com or email DelawarePostvention@DJsAlliance.org.

If you or someone you know is struggling or experiencing a mental health or suicide

crisis, call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org for free, confidential support available 24/7.

DJ’s Alliance also has additional crisis resources available on its website.

About DJ’s Alliance

DJ’s Alliance is a Delaware-based nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting

suicide loss survivors through compassionate postvention services, peer connections,

resources, community education and advocacy. The organization works to reduce

isolation, strengthen support systems and ensure that individuals and families affected

by suicide loss have access to meaningful support.