DSP Investigating Fatal Crash Wednesday Near Lincoln

A crash Wednesday night around 10:20 at the intersection of Route 113 and Johnson Road sent a 19 year old Ellendale man to an area hospital. Delaware State Police say the man died from his injuries Thursday. Police say a Ford pickup, driven by a 22 year old Georgetown man, was northbound on Route 113 and failed to stop at the red light and collided with the driver’s side of a Cavalier that was westbound on Johnson Road. The driver of the pickup was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing – if you have information on this crash – contact Master Cpl Argo at 302-703-3264 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.