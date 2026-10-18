Delaware News Changes a bit this Week with House Bill 59

Expect some changes in your news coming out of Delaware starting next week. During the last session of the General Assembly, House Bill 59 was passed – it relates to the release and publication of the name and picture of individuals charged with crimes or delinquency. That legislation goes into effect this coming week.

Delaware Code already prohibits the name and picture of a juvenile suspect unless they are charged with a violent felony and the publication is necessary to protect the public’s safety. Beginning this week in Delaware the publication of an adult suspect’s name or photo will also prohibited – unless charged with/or suspected of a felony, and the release is needed to protect public safety.

HB 59 passed mainly on party lines, however three Sussex County Republicans voted with the majority.

This practice currently only affects Delaware “police blotter” stories.