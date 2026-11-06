Delaware Senate Republican Caucus Elects Leadership Team for 154th General Assembly Session
November 6, 2026/
The Delaware State Senate Republican Caucus has voted to retain its leadership team for the upcoming 154th General Assembly. Senator Gerald Hocker of Ocean View was re-elected to his 5th term as Republican Leader and Senator Brian Pettyjohn of Georgetown was re-elected to his 4th term as Republican Whip.
The elections took place Friday morning.
The 154th General Assembly session is scheduled to convene on Tuesday, January 12th.