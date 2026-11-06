Delaware Senate Republican Caucus Elects Leadership Team for 154th General Assembly Session

The Delaware State Senate Republican Caucus has voted to retain its leadership team for the upcoming 154th General Assembly. Senator Gerald Hocker of Ocean View was re-elected to his 5th term as Republican Leader and Senator Brian Pettyjohn of Georgetown was re-elected to his 4th term as Republican Whip.

The elections took place Friday morning.

The 154th General Assembly session is scheduled to convene on Tuesday, January 12th.