Delaware State Police Investigating Shots Fired Outside Dover Restaurant Early Saturday Morning
October 11, 2026/
Delaware State Police were called to a restaurant parking lot on South Dupont Highway just after 2:30am Saturday for a report of shots fired. Police learned that a male suspect was walking through the lot when a speeding vehicle drove past nearly striking him. The suspect pulled a handgun and fired shots at the vehicle and left the area.
No injuries or property damage were reported.
The suspect is a black male with dreadlocks, wearing a gray hoodie over a black t-shirt and gray sweatpants
Anyone with information should contact Detective Hitchens at 302-698-8503 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.