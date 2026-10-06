DelDOT Public Workshop Set for Millville Area Community Transportation Plan

DelDOT will hold a public workshop on Tuesday, October 27 to provide an overview of the Millville Area Community Transportation Plan. The workshop will be at Lord Baltimore Elementary School from 5 to 7pm. DelDOT will share existing conditions, findings and your input on priorities for walking, bicycling, roadway crossing, connectivity and mobility.

Attendees can participate through interactive mapping, comment boards, and preference activities. Community members are also encouraged to visit the project website and complete the public survey at any time during October to provide input into this study: Millville Area Community Transportation Plan – PublicInput.