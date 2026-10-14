Dover Man Convicted in Kidnapping, Assault Case

A Dover man has been convicted for the assault and kidnapping of a woman in June of 2025. On October 6th, 47-year-old Dallas Drummond pled guilty to charges of Kidnapping First Degree, Assault First Degree, Strangulation, Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited. His conviction follows his arrest by the Smyrna Police Department on July 1st, 2025. According to the Delaware Department of Justice, on June 24th, 2025, Drummond assaulted the woman in Smyrna and held her captive in an apartment. The victim subsequently fought back, breaking free of her restraints and escaping by jumping out of a window. After fleeing to a neighbor’s house, the neighbor called 911, prompting the Smyrna Police Department to launch an investigation with the assistance of the Dover Police Department, Delaware State Police, and Delaware Probation and Parole. Drummond was eventually arrested on South Dupont Highway in Dover by Smyrna Police Department detectives a week later.