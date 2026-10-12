Dover Police Investigating Shooting at Shopping Center Parking Lot following DSU Homecoming Events

One man is dead and another injured after a shooting incident in the parking lot of the Dover Commons Shopping Center Saturday night. Dover Police say thousands of students and visitors left Delaware State University after homecoming events and gathered at several off-campus locations. Police from multiple agencies were assisting to manage crowds, when several gunshots were heard around 9:15pm and people were seen running from the Dover Commons parking lot.

Police located two men with gunshot wounds – both taken by police to Bayhealth Kent Campus. Police say 22 year old Nasir Cox of Philadelphia died from his injuries – a 21 year old male remains hospitalized.

Police ask anyone with information, pictures or video to contact them at 302-736-7111 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.