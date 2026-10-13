Downstate Mosquito Spraying Tuesday Evening

Weather permitting; the Delaware Mosquito Control Section plans the following insecticide application(s) during the evening hours on Tuesday, October 13, 2026:

Application of Zenivex E4 (etofenprox) with a truck-mounted sprayer to control adult mosquitoes in the following areas:

Near Milton, Lewes, Millsboro, and Georgetown.

For notification purposes, spraying will be done in the following spray zones: 141, 154, 164, 165, 167, and 179.

All insecticides to be used are registered with the USEPA for mosquito control and will be applied according to USEPA approved label instructions. The USEPA has determined that the insecticides to be used do not pose unreasonable risks to human health, wildlife, or the environment.

For further information, please visit the Mosquito Control Spray Information site or view the Spray Zone Map.