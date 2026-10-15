DRBA Police to Host Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The Delaware River and Bay Authority Police Department will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents can anonymously surrender unused, expired or unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medications for safe disposal. Collection sites will be available at the Wilmington Airport Terminal Building in New Castle, the Lewes Ferry Terminal and the Cape May Ferry Terminal in New Jersey. Accepted items include pills, liquids, creams, vitamins and expired animal medications. Sharps, syringes and illicit substances will not be accepted. The program aims to prevent medication misuse and protect the environment. Residents can find additional collection locations by entering their ZIP code at DEA.gov.