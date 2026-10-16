DSP Investigating Shots Fired Wednesday Night at a Home & Vehicle in Lincoln
October 16, 2026/
A shooting in the Lincoln area Wednesday night is under investigation by Delaware State Police. Police were called to Cedar Drive just before 11pm for a report of shots fired. Police learned that two unknown suspects fired multiple shots that struck an occupied home and an unoccupied vehicle. There were no injuries.
The investigation continues and police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Coleman at 302-752-3813 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.