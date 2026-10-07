Easton Airport Airfield Modernization Program–Runway Closure Update

As part of the Easton Airport’s ongoing Airfield Modernization Program to enhance safety, improve operational efficiency, and bring its facilities into compliance with current FAA standards, scheduled construction requires a temporary closure of Runway 4/22 to begin in three weeks. Airport officials say Runway 4/22 will be closed beginning at 7:00 AM on October 29th until 5:00 PM on December 18th. Runway 15/33 will remain available for normal operations. Check NOTAMS for the most up- to-date information.